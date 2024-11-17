Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Senior Women's Division 2:
Cahersiveen - Tralee Magic Conceded by Tralee Magic;
Corca Dhuibhne 41 - 50 Tralee Tigers BC ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Rathmore Ravens 23 - 24 Gneeveguilla ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool B:
Cobras T1 50 - 34 Killarney Cougars T1 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Glenbeigh Falcons 20 - 23 St Josephs ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2:
Gneeveguilla 23 - 26 St Pauls ;
Today:
Senior Women's Division 2:
St Annes v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Farranfore Community Centre, 12:00, ;
Senior Men's Division 1:
Tralee Magic v St Brendans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Mounthawk, 17:00, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div1:
St Marys T1 v St Pauls T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 16:30, ;
Glenbeigh Falcons v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 19:15, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Corca Dhuibhne v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 16:30, ;
St Marys v Ballymac Bobcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 19:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Corca Dhuibhne v St Brendans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 12:30, ;
St Marys T3 v Vixens T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 15:30, ;
St Josephs T1 v Ballymac Bobcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 16:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
Vixens T2 v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 10:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div2 Group B:
Corca Dhuibhne v St Josephs T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 14:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3:
Kenmare Kestrels T2 v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 14:45, ;
St Josephs T2 v Killarney Cougars T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 17:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1:
Gneeveguilla T1 v St Marys T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 17:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool A:
Kenmare Kestrels T1 v Ballymac Bobcats Green, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 12:15, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool B:
Corca Dhuibhne T2 v St Josephs T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 15:15, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group A:
Kenmare Kestrels T2 v Kenmare Kestrels Black, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 13:30, ;
Cahersiveen T2 v St Colmans Ravens, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 14:30, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group C:
KCYMS T2 v Corca Dhuibhne T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 14:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1:
KCYMS v St Brendans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 13:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:
Kenmare Kestrels v St Colmans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 11:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:
St Marys T1 v Corca Dhuibhne , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 18:00, ;
Kerry Airport U11 Girls Group 1:
Cahersiveen v St Marys, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 12:00, ;