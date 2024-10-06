Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Oct 6, 2024 09:39 By radiokerrynews
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div1:
Glenbeigh Falcons v St Pauls T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 19:15, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
KCYMS v Vixens T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 16:00, ;
Gneeveguilla v Cahersiveen T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 17:00, ;
Kenmare Kestrels T1 v St Colmans Ravens, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 17:15, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
St Bridgets v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 10:30, ;

Advertisement

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3:
St Josephs T2 v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 10:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Group B:
Glenbeigh Falcons T1 v Vixens T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Group A:
Ballybunion Wildcats v Cahersiveen , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Ballybunion Community Centre, 15:00, ;
Glenbeigh Falcons v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 16:45, ;
KCYMS v Killarney Cougars , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 17:30, ;

Advertisement

Kerry Airport U11 Boys Group 2:
St Marys v St Bridgets, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 13:00, ;

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Multiple Ladies county football champions to be crowned today
Advertisement
Final meeting of the year at Killarney begins today
Kerry FC today contest Cup Final
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry FC today contest Cup Final
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Semi-final places on offer today in County Football Championship
Final meeting of the year at Killarney begins today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus