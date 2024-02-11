Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Kerry Airport Men Div2:
St Josephs 65 - 80 TK Bobcats ;
Gneeveguilla 0 - 0 St Marys ;
Kerry Airport Men Div3:
St Josephs 61 - 85 Tralee Titans ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div2:
St Josephs 50 - 53 St Marys B ;
Cobras 33 - 54 St Brendans ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div1:
St Marys 20 - 0 St Brendans ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2:
Cahersiveen 31 - 35 Cobras ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3:
Rathmore Ravens 30 - 37 TK Bobcats 1 ;
Cahersiveen 19 - 21 TK Bobcats 2 ;
Kerry Airport U13 Girls:
Cobras 9 - 62 Gneeveguilla ;
TK Cougars 21 - 24 Tralee Magic ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2 NEW:
Gneeveguilla 20 - 41 TK Bobcats ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 NEW:
St Josephs 52 - 18 St Colmans Flames ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 NEW:
Cahersiveen 33 - 15 St Colmans Ravens ;
TK Bobcats 4 - 14 Kenmare Kestrels ;
Cobras 22 - 17 St Josephs ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div 3 Plate:
St Josephs 52 - 18 St Colmans ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2 Plate:
St Brendans 7 - 28 St Annes ;
Today
Kerry Airport Ladies D1&2 Cross:
St Bridgets v St Brendans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 12:00, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div1:
Rathmore Ravens v St Marys , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 12:00, ;
Kerry Airport U17 Boys:
TK Bobcats v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: John Mitchells GAA Hall, 17:15, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1:
St Marys v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 13:00, ;
St Brendans v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 16:10, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div2:
St Bridgets v St Colmans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 10:30, League;
KCYMS v TK Cougars 2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 15:00, Shield;
St Marys v St Annes , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 18:30, League;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div3:
Rathmore Ravens v St Brendans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 13:45, ;
TK Vixens v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 15:00, ;
St Josephs v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 17:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3 Shield:
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
St Josephs v St Colmans Rockets, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 18:15, ;
Kerry Airport U15 Girls :
St Marys v St Brendans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 19:30, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div2:
St Bridgets Black v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 15:30, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div3A:
St Annes v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 16:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Division 3 Crossover A:
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div1:
St Brendans v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 10:30, ;
Gneeveguilla v St Annes , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:30, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2:
St Bridgets v St Marys , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 14:00, ;
TK Vixens v Cahersiveen , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 14:00, ;
Kerry Airport U13 Girls:
St Colmans Sparks v KCYMS B, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 14:00, ;
KCYMS A v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 16:30, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1 NEW:
St Marys v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 11:00, ;
Rathmore Ravens v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 11:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 NEW:
TK Vixens v Cahersiveen , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 13:45, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div 3 Plate:
St Marys v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 12:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2 Plate:
St Marys v TK Cougars, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 09:00, ;