Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Jan 28, 2024 10:29 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2:
Kenmare Kestrels 57 - 45 Glenbeigh Falcons ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Cobras 59 - 26 Gneeveguilla ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels 38 - 61 Rathmore Ravens ;
Rathmore Ravens 61 - 38 Kenmare Kestrels ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3 Shield:
St Josephs 42 - 43 Ballybunion Wildcats ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
TK Bobcats 52 - 16 St Bridgets ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Division 3 Crossover A:
Kenmare Kestrels 63 - 47 Ballybunion Wildcats ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2:
TK Chorca Dhuibhne 44 - 33 Ballybunion Wildcats ;
St Marys 47 - 42 Cobras ;

Kerry Airport U13 Girls:
Rathmore Ravens 58 - 22 KCYMS A ;
Cobras 26 - 35 KCYMS B ;
TK Cougars 11 - 33 St Colmans Sparks ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 NEW:
Kenmare Kestrels 14 - 25 Rathmore Ravens ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 NEW:
TK Bobcats 12 - 26 Glenbeigh Falcons ;
Cobras 29 - 20 St Colmans Ravens ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div 2 Plate:
Kenmare Kestrels 16 - 18 Ballybunion Wildcats ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1 Cup:
Gneeveguilla 32 - 23 Rathmore Ravens ;

Today:

Kerry Airport Men Div2:
Gneeveguilla v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:30, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div3:
St Bridgets v St Annes , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 11:00, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Kenmare Kestrels v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 15:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div2:
St Bridgets v St Brendans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 12:30, League;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div1:
St Josephs v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 17:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div2:
St Brendans v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 15:00, ;
St Bridgets Black v St Marys , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 15:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Division 3 Crossover A:
Kenmare Kestrels v TK Chorca Dhuibhne, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 17:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Division 3 Crossover B:
St Josephs v KCYMS , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 16:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2:
Kenmare Kestrels v St Pauls , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 12:00, ;
St Bridgets v TK Cougars, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 14:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3:
KCYMS v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 14:00, ;

Kerry Airport U13 Girls:
KCYMS A v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 13:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2 NEW:
Kenmare Kestrels v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 11:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1 NEW:
KCYMS v St Brendans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 12:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2 NEW:
St Marys v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 09:00, ;
Kenmare Kestrels v St Colmans Sparks, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 16:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 NEW:
TK Vixens v TK Chorca Dhuibhne, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 12:00, ;
Kenmare Kestrels v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 14:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3 Plate:
TK Chorca Dhuibhne v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste Ide, 15:30, ;

