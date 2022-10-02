Advertisement
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Oct 2, 2022 10:10 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 1/2 Pool C:
Gneeveguilla v Cobras , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 4:00

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool A:
St Marys v St Bridgets , at Castleisland Community Centre, 11:00

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool B:
St Marys Red v St Josephs B, at Castleisland Community Centre, 10:00

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Pool D:
Glenbeigh Falcons B v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 3:00

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Pool F:
KCYMS B v St Pauls , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 2:00

