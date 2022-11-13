Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results

Kerry Airport Div3 Men Plate:
Glenbeigh Falcons v TK Killarney Cougars, at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 5:00pm ;
Kerry Airport Men Div 1:
St Marys v Gneeveguilla , at Castleisland Community Centre, 5:15pm ;
Kerry Airport Ladies Div 3 Pool 1:
St Annes v Tralee Magic , at Farranfore Community Centre, 12:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div 2:
Glenbeigh Falcons v Rathmore Ravens , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 6:30pm ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 2:
St Josephs v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Duagh Sports Complex, 6:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 3:
TK Vixens v Gneeveguilla , at Athea Community Centre, 12:00pm ;
KCYMS v St Colmans , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 1:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 1:
St Marys v Tralee Magic , at Castleisland Community Centre, 3:30pm ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3 Plate:
TK Vixens v St Annes , at Athea Community Centre, 10:30am ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 3 Group 1:
St Bridgets v St Pauls A, at Castleisland Community Centre, 2:15pm ;
Kerry Airport U15 Girls :
St Annes v Kenmare Kestrels , at Farranfore Community Centre, 1:30pm ;
Kerry Airport U13 Boys :
St Marys v Kenmare Kestrels , at Castleisland Community Centre, 11:00am ;
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures and ResultsNov 13, 2022 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Airport Div3 Men Plate:
Related Content
Breen wins Power Stage as Neuville claims top honours at WRC season finaleNov 13, 2022 10:11
Russell wins Sprint race at Brazil GPNov 13, 2022 10:11
Wins for Warriors and St Paul's last nightNov 13, 2022 10:11
Recommended
RadioKerry Newsletter
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus