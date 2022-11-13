Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results

Kerry Airport Div3 Men Plate:

Glenbeigh Falcons v TK Killarney Cougars, at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 5:00pm ;

Kerry Airport Men Div 1:

St Marys v Gneeveguilla , at Castleisland Community Centre, 5:15pm ;

Kerry Airport Ladies Div 3 Pool 1:

St Annes v Tralee Magic , at Farranfore Community Centre, 12:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div 2:

Glenbeigh Falcons v Rathmore Ravens , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 6:30pm ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 2:

St Josephs v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Duagh Sports Complex, 6:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 3:

TK Vixens v Gneeveguilla , at Athea Community Centre, 12:00pm ;

KCYMS v St Colmans , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 1:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 1:

St Marys v Tralee Magic , at Castleisland Community Centre, 3:30pm ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3 Plate:

TK Vixens v St Annes , at Athea Community Centre, 10:30am ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 3 Group 1:

St Bridgets v St Pauls A, at Castleisland Community Centre, 2:15pm ;

Kerry Airport U15 Girls :

St Annes v Kenmare Kestrels , at Farranfore Community Centre, 1:30pm ;

Kerry Airport U13 Boys :

St Marys v Kenmare Kestrels , at Castleisland Community Centre, 11:00am ;

