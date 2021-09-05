Sunday GAA Results Update

Results
Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling Semi-Final
St Brendan's Ardfert 1-19 Causeway 2-13
2020 Co Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals
Spa Killarney 1-14 Castleisland Desmonds 2-06
Jason O'Connor reports
Beaufort 1-13 Na Gaeil 0-10
Colm Kelly report
2021 Senior Club Football Championship Round 1
Group 1
Austin Stacks 1-14 Killarney Legion 0-08
Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-12 Dingle 0-18
Group 2
Templenoe 1-07 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-13
2021 Intermediate Football Championship Round 1
Group 4
Laune Rangers 2-06 v An Ghaeltacht 0-17
2021 Junior Premier Football Championship Round 1
Group 1
Annascaul 0-20 Brosna 1-10
Group 2
Listry 1-12 Ballymacelligott 0-07
Group 4
St Michael's-Foilmore 0-14 v Listowel Emmets 1-09
2021 Junior Football Championship Round 1
Group 1
Kilgarvan 1-17 Beale 2-12
Group 3
Lispole 1-07 Cordal 1-20
Group 4
Scartaglin 0-09 Tarbert 1-08
Senior Football League Division 4 Promotion Play-off
Castlegregory 1-12 Skellig Rangers 1-15