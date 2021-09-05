Advertisement
Sport

Sunday GAA Results Update

Sep 5, 2021 18:09 By radiokerrynews
Sunday GAA Results Update
Results

Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling Semi-Final

St Brendan's Ardfert 1-19 Causeway 2-13

2020 Co Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals

Spa Killarney 1-14 Castleisland Desmonds 2-06

Jason O'Connor reports

 

Beaufort 1-13 Na Gaeil 0-10

Colm Kelly report

2021 Senior Club Football Championship Round 1

Group 1

Austin Stacks 1-14 Killarney Legion 0-08

Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-12 Dingle 0-18

Group 2

Templenoe 1-07 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-13

2021 Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Group 4

Laune Rangers 2-06 v An Ghaeltacht 0-17

2021 Junior Premier Football Championship Round 1

Group 1

Annascaul 0-20 Brosna 1-10

Group 2

Listry 1-12 Ballymacelligott 0-07

Group 4

St Michael's-Foilmore 0-14 v Listowel Emmets 1-09

2021 Junior Football Championship Round 1

Group 1

Kilgarvan 1-17 Beale 2-12

Group 3

Lispole 1-07 Cordal 1-20

Group 4

Scartaglin 0-09 Tarbert 1-08

Senior Football League Division 4 Promotion Play-off

Castlegregory 1-12 Skellig Rangers 1-15

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus