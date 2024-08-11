Sunday Club Football Championship Review

SENIOR:

Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group A

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-13 Templenoe 0-13

Rathmore 2-6 Spa Killarney 5-10

INTERMEDIATE:

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group B

Listowel Emmets 0-14 Laune Rangers 3-16

Kilcummin 1-12 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-16

Dan Kearney reports



Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D

St Mary's 0-7 Killarney Legion 1-10

Gneeveguilla 1-14 Glenflesk 2-13

REPORT:

Glenflesk found a way to advance past Gneeveguilla’s spirited challenge to top the group and claim a home quarter final next weekend.

It was Gneeveguilla who started quickly, helped by wind advantage, with early points from Paudie and John O Leary. Ian Roche’s fine long range effort was Glenflesk’s sole score early. Gneeveguilla got extra reward for their early dominance, with a fine goal from Shane O Sullivan. Sean O Keefe’s quickly taken free finding Padraig Doyle. Doyle transferred it on to O Sullivan who buried his goal chance to the net. Glenflesk needed a response, and they got it from Emmett Finnan. Coming from deep he took Tommy Bowler’s pass, and smacked an unstoppable shot to the corner of the net. O Keefe responded with another good point for Gneeveguilla, but this was their last score of the half. Tommy Bowler’s long range free leaving Glenflesk 4 behind at the break, after playing into the breeze.

Jeff O Donoghue narrowed the gap further with a brilliant outside of the foot shot, after an outrageous dummy. Darragh Roche then kicked 3 successive free’s as Gneeveguilla struggled to get the ball into their forward’s. Their first point of the half didn’t come until 19 minutes of the second half, with O Sullivan the man to get out. Jamie Moynihan them saw his goal disallowed for picking the ball off the ground. With Gneeveguilla pushing on, 2 quick point’s from Callum Cronin, were followed by a Cronin goal, as he reacted quickest to Eoin Moynihan’s long kickout, and rolled the ball into the empty net. Gneeveguilla though, finished strongly, in the 6 minutes of added time, with point’s from O Sullivan and 2 from O Leary, but Glenflesk held on, and now await their fate in this evening ‘s draw.

JUNIOR PREMIER:

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A

Ballyduff 0-7 Ardfert 3-16

REPORT:

Despite Ballyduffs captain Jack o Sullivan dominating the mid field in the first half, it still took Ballyduff ten minutes to score their first point. By which time Ardfert had bolted with an early goal from Iarnan Ferris, the highlight of the first half. Ballyduff finished the first half well, scoring 2 points in 2 minutes before the halftime whistle. Halftime score Ballyduff 0-04 Ardfert 1-09.

Any chances of Ballyduff having a comeback in the second half were quickly extinguished by two goals, one from Gary o Riordan, the other from Fionan Egan. Ardfert could have won by a much bigger margin only for the excellent display of goalkeeping from Kevin O Connor.

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B

Reenard 1-11 St Senan's 1-14

Breda O'Shea reports



Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C

Annascaul 6-13 Dromid Pearses 1-10

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D

Currow 5-11 St Patrick's Blennerville 1-14

Castlegregory 1-12 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-11

JUNIOR:

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group C

Asdee 1-8 Skelligs Rangers 5-19

REPORT:

Skellig Rangers travelled to Walsh Park in Asdee on Sunday last and came away with 2 points after a convincing win over the home side. The opening exchanges were point for point until Skellig Rangers began to open up a gap thanks to two goals from Micheál O'Sullivan points from Sean Kennedy and well worked scores from Martin O'Sullivan and Darren Riordan. Asdee were struggling for scores from play but were handed a lifeline when they got a goal from the Rangers kickout. They also had Darragh Keane to thank for his well

taken frees against the stiff breeze. Skellig Rangers added to the scoreboard through 9 points from Micheál O’ Sullivan, Martin O’ Sullivan and Brendan Murphy to go in at half time with a commanding lead. The south kerry side came out in the second half and

much like the first half asserted their control around the middle with their backs well on top too. They went further ahead after good scores from midfielder Aidan O'Sullivan, Daniel O’ Sullivan and Sean Kennedy.Another goal from Micheál O’ Sullivan and further

points from Martin O’ Sullivan and Darren Riordan further stretched their lead. Asdee tried hard with the likes of Eoin Kennedy and Darragh Keane putting in a good effort but they couldn’t reduce the widening gap. The icing on the cake for the Portmagee side

was when substitute Eoin O’ Sullivan latched on to a pass and buried a goal to make sure Skellig Rangers ran out comfortable winners on a scoreline of 5-19 to 1-8.

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group D

Valentia Young Islanders 3-11 Lispole 2-10