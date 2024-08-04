Sunday Club Championship Review

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships

Senior

Group A

Advertisement

Templenoe 1-11 Rathmore 2-9

Intermediate

Group A

John Mitchels 0-10 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-13

Advertisement

Group B

Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-16 Listowel Emmets 0-11

REPORT:

Strength in depth was the key factor in our round 2 group game when we defeated Listowel Emmets by 1-16 to 0-11 in Strand Road on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Playing into the breeze in the first half, a breeze that was probably worth 4 or 5 five points to the visitors we found ourselves leading by 1-06 to 0-07, a lead that was fully deserved.

David and Tom controlled the middle in the first quarter and set in motion a series of dangerous attacks which saw our forwards capitalised on ; though facing the breeze, we decided to go long, an modh direach, which paid dividends with Tommy winning plenty of good balls and offloading to better placed colleagues.

One such move in the 10th minute saw Tommy find Gearóid Savage and he found the net with a blistering drive. This left us in the ascendancy @ 1-02 to 0-03 and we shared the next six points with minors from Tommy ( a mark), and frees from both Tom and Tomás - a feature of the first half was the defensive blanket we erected in front of Rob with all our full back line outstanding and our half line being busy and tidy as the need arose - Ben Hanafin was a real thorn in the Listowel side with his searing runs from deep, Jake was efficient and smart on the ball and Ryan Carroll was his customary reliable self.

Advertisement

Listowel defended well with Eddie Healy outstanding on Tommy despite conceding considerable height and they battled well with a good quarter from their midfielders Darragh Leahy and Joejoe Grimes; their main threat up front was Seán Keane who profited from some fouls and Aaron Kennelly who made some good runs from deep.

The 2nd half saw us resume with the introduction of Cormac Coffey at centre forward for Shane McElligott who had picked up a first half yellow card, and Cormac was soon followed into the fray by the returning Jack Savage and Gearoid Dillane - this was simply too much for Listowel as Tom Hoare now thundered into the game, defending and attacking at will and making openings in a now beleaguered Listowel defence - the return from the trio of Jack, Cormac and Gearóid was seven points - there was simply no way back for the North Kerry outfit, and from the 14th minute where we led by 1-09 to 0-09, we knocked over seven points to two, with Jack, Tomás & Gearóid having the pick of the scores.

Tommy had an unorthodox point when a David “ 45” was beaten away and his first time volley sailed over the bar.

Advertisement

Listowel battled manfully but try as they might they struggled against our squad all of whom acquitted themselves well which will make an interesting few weeks training in Strand Road as players vie for a place in the starting XV.

A deep squad is vital in a competition as condensed as this is - it allows squad rotation, puts pressure on the opposition and gives the coaching staff the ability to make tactical changes when needed.

The impact from the bench in the 2nd half today was immense - by having quality backup players who can step in and perform at a high level, a team can maintain their performance levels and stay competitive during the season.

We will travel to take on Kilcummin next weekend who, having beaten Listowel last weekend, went down to Laune Rangers today.

A win is vital as it would mean we top the group which would guarantee us a home quarter final against a runner up in one of the other groups.

For the record, Ben Hanafin, was a worthy Clubber Man of the Match - he faced stiff competition from his more illustrious colleagues David and Tommy plus Tom Hoare but he was a constant menace when on the ball and defended extremely well when required.

Team: Rob O’Connor, Darragh McElligott, Ross O’Callaghan, Donagh Buckley, Ben Hanafin, Jake Foley, Ryan Carroll, David Moran ( 0-02), Tom Hoare ( 0-01), BJ Keane, Shane McElligott, Padraig Griffin, Gearóid Savage ( 1-0), Tommy Walsh ( 0-02), Tomás Kennedy ( 0-04).

Subs: Cormac Coffey ( 0-01), Jack Savage ( 0-04), Gearóid Dillane ( 0-02), Con Barrett, TJ Heaphy.

Laune Rangers 2-12 Kilcummin 2-10

Group C

Beaufort 2-15 Ballydonoghue 1-9

Group D

Glenflesk 1-7 St Mary's 0-7

REPORT:

After an attritional 60 plus minutes of football, a late goal from Dyllan Roche kept Glenflesk’s 100% record in Group D of the Intermediate Championship, and defied St Mary’s brilliant effort to stay in the competition.

On a terrible day for football, St Mary’s disciplined approach got them early rewards, with a free from Tadhg O Connor, and a brilliant long range effort from Jack Healy. Glenflesk’s only first half scores came from free’s by Darragh Roche and Tommy Bowler.

With their midfield dominant, and O Connor continuing to be accurate from free’s, St Mary’s went in with a 2 point lead, at the break, on a score of 4 point’s to 2.

The pattern of play continued in the second half. Glenflesk though, got 2 quick point’s, from a Roche free and a well worked point from Michael Mullane. St Mary’s though kept their patience, and frees from Anthony and Sean Cournane, and another from O Connor left them 4 clear.

These would be their last scores. 2 Roche free’s narrowed the gap to 2. Glenflesk then struck for the winning goal. Dyylan Roche bursting forward, and then reacting quickest to the loose ball to find the corner of the net off the ground.

Another Darragh Roche free secured the victory, on a day where effort was high but the quality of football wasn't the best.

Junior Premier

Listry 0-13 Annascaul 2-9

REPORT:

Two goals, one at the early stages of each half plus a magnificent save by Tommy Pierce in the Annascaul goal were the important scores in this match won by Annascaul on the score of Annascaul 2-09 to Listry 0-13.

Listry opened the scoring with a point from Ronan Buckley from the throw in. Unfortunately for Listry they did not score again for fifteen minutes while Annascaul playing against a strong wind scored 1-03. Two points from James Crean and a goal and a point from Cathal Ferriter pushed Annascaul into a five point lead. Listry had five wides during this period which could be attributed to the pressure the Annascaul defence applied. Listry eventually took control of affairs and points from Jack Walsh (2) Anthony Kennedy and Cathal O Donoghue brought them within a point, before points from Donal Crean and Killian Falvey stretched Annascaul’s lead to three before the break. Annascaul 1-05 to Listry 0-05.

The second half saw Listry again get an early score, a point from Ronan Buckley, before a mix-up in the Listry led to a goal from Thomas Ashe. Listry again rallied and points from Ronan Buckley and Cathal O Donoghue (2) closed the gap before Cathal Ferriter and James Crean with a point each kept Annascaul to the front. Listry with points from Jack Walsh and Garry O Sullivan before that great save from Annascaul goalkeeper Tommy Pierce. Listry with two further points from Ronan Buckley closed the gap again to the minimum. As the game entered injury time Listry pushed hard but when Annascaul broke away to score a further point from Jason Hickson to leave the final score Annascaul 2-09 Listry 0-13.

Junior

Group D

Knocknagoshel 0-15 Valentia Young Islanders 0-11