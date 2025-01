KSBGL RESULTS:

SUNDAY JANUARY 19th

Interleague

U14 Kerry Girls 3-2 Limerick District, AET

U12 Boy’s Division 1

Camp B 0-6 Park C

Igor Jasiński, Darragh Counihan, Conor Roche, Leo Fitzgibbon and Iarlaith Clifford were amongst the Park scorers

Alannah Crossan 2 goals

Elidh Creggan 1 goal, scores from the 3-2 win for the U14 Girls

U14 Kerry Boys 1-1 Cobh Ramblers

Kerry scorer: Max Moynihan

Cobh scorer: Ebuka Ogbusi