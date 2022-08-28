Advertisement
Sport

Sunday Afternoon Local Results

Aug 28, 2022 18:08 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Afternoon Local Results Sunday Afternoon Local Results
Share this article

North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship
Ballyheigue 1 - 16 Tralee Parnell's 2 - 9

Crotta/Kilmoyley conceded to St. Brendan's

===

Advertisement

Randles Brothers County Championship
Senior Championship Round 2
Finuge St Senans 3-06 v Castleisland Desmond's 4-13

Intermediate Round 4

Austin Stacks 2-06 v Dr Crokes 3-16

Advertisement

Junior A Round 3
Group 1

Clounmacon Moyvane 2-10 v Killarney Legion
3-07

Junior A Round 1
Group 2

Advertisement

Spa 5-06 v Kilcummin 0-14

Junior B

Dingle v Currow - conceded by Currow

Advertisement

John Mitchel's 1-05 v Fossa 2-12

===

Randles Brothers County Championship Junior A
Firies 3:16 to Abbeydorney 2:11

Advertisement

===

Randles Brothers County Championship
Junior A Round 1
Group 2
Listowel Emmets 4-07 v Laune Rangers 0-08

===

Kerry LGFA County Championship
U15 D Semi final
Kerins O'Rahillys 2-08 v Laune Rangers 4-08

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus