Sunday Afternoon Local Results

North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship
Ballyheigue 1 - 16 Tralee Parnell's 2 - 9
Crotta/Kilmoyley conceded to St. Brendan's
===
Randles Brothers County Championship
Senior Championship Round 2
Finuge St Senans 3-06 v Castleisland Desmond's 4-13
Intermediate Round 4
Austin Stacks 2-06 v Dr Crokes 3-16
Junior A Round 3
Group 1
Clounmacon Moyvane 2-10 v Killarney Legion
3-07
Junior A Round 1
Group 2
Spa 5-06 v Kilcummin 0-14
Junior B
Dingle v Currow - conceded by Currow
John Mitchel's 1-05 v Fossa 2-12
===
Randles Brothers County Championship Junior A
Firies 3:16 to Abbeydorney 2:11
===
Randles Brothers County Championship
Junior A Round 1
Group 2
Listowel Emmets 4-07 v Laune Rangers 0-08
===
Kerry LGFA County Championship
U15 D Semi final
Kerins O'Rahillys 2-08 v Laune Rangers 4-08