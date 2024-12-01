Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Mid Kerry O'Sullivan Cup
Milltown/Castlemaine Keel
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region football league
Under 15 Div 2 final
Dromid/Waterville 4-06 defeated Ardfert 1-10
Advertisement
Mid Kerry O'Sullivan Cup
Milltown/Castlemaine Keel
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region football league
Under 15 Div 2 final
Dromid/Waterville 4-06 defeated Ardfert 1-10
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus