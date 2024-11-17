Sunday afternoon local GAA results

O'Donoghue Cup Semi Final
Glenflesk 0-11 Rathmore 1-13
West Kerry Senior Football semi-final
An Ghaeltacht 0-7 Dingle 2-11
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship semi-final
Ardfert 3-12 v Ballymac 3-11
North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship Semi Final
Ballyduff 0-11 Listowel Emmets 1-13
U15 Division 1 Semi Final
Moyvane/ Tarbert 2-5 Finuge 0-14
Duagh 0-8 Listowel Emmets 0-10
Handball’s golden gloves 40x20 tournament Over 35s semi final
Kerry Jack O'Shea forfeited due injury in the first game against Gavin Buggy, Wexford.
The Men's open singles semi final
Dominic Lynch lost to David Walsh Cork 7-15, 6-15