Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Nov 17, 2024 15:58 By radiokerrysport
O'Donoghue Cup Semi Final

Glenflesk 0-11 Rathmore 1-13

West Kerry Senior Football semi-final

An Ghaeltacht 0-7 Dingle 2-11

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship semi-final

Ardfert 3-12 v Ballymac 3-11

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship Semi Final

Ballyduff 0-11 Listowel Emmets 1-13

U15 Division 1 Semi Final

Moyvane/ Tarbert 2-5 Finuge 0-14

Duagh 0-8 Listowel Emmets 0-10

Handball’s golden gloves 40x20 tournament Over 35s semi final

Kerry Jack O'Shea forfeited due injury in the first game against Gavin Buggy, Wexford.

The Men's open singles semi final

Dominic Lynch lost to David Walsh Cork 7-15, 6-15

