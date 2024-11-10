Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Nov 10, 2024 13:29 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship (The Michael O'Connor Memorial Cup) sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin
Semi Final
Glenbeigh/Glencar 0.07 Beaufort 1.16

Coiste na nOg U15A shield final
Glenbeigh-Glencar/Cromane 0-04 Milltown-Castlemaine 0-16

Morans of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Quarter Final
Daingean Uí Chúis 2-19 Lios Póil 1-8

Dingle now play An Ghaeltacht in Gallarus at 2 on Sunday 17th November in the Semi-Final.

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Championship
Quarter Final
Kerins o Rahilly's 3-8 2-5 Na Gaeil

North Kerry Football

Minor Championship
Jotty Holly Memorial Shield
Sponsored by O Connors Farm Supplies Duagh
Division 1 Final
Finuge 2.07 Ballyduff 1.06

Division 3 League Final
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie (McCarthy Insurance Listowel)
St Senans B 2-13 Ballydonoghue B 1-5

Division 4 League Final
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie (McCarthy Insurance Listowel)
Duagh B 1.07 Tarbert B 1.08

North Kerry Under 16 'A' Hurling Championship Final
Ballyheigue 0-19 Crotta 1-10 [after extra time]

