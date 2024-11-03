Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Nov 3, 2024 13:34 By radiokerrysport
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin
Quarter Final
Beaufort v Milltown-Castlemaine

East Kerry Football
Bill Tangney Cup Final
Fossa v Rathmore

North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Finals
St Senans 0:15 Castleisland Desmonds 1:13

Listowel Emmets v Duagh

Jotty Holly Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh
Semi Finals

Division 1
Finuge 0.08 v Moyvane 0.07
Ballyduff 2.11 v Tarbert/Ballylongford 0.11

Division 2
Beale 4.10 v St Senan’s 2.10
Duagh 6.06 v Knockngoshel/Brosna 4.10

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 Division 6 football final
2-16 Austin Stacks B v Milltown/Castlemaine B 3-9

