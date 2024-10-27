Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Oct 27, 2024 13:34 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Ask Acorn Under 21 Hurling County Championship
Quarter-Final
Ballyduff 2-10 Rathmore 0-5

North Kerry Under 16 A Hurling Championship
Semi final
Crotta O'Neill's 5-9 Tralee Parnell’s 2-5

North Kerry Tommy Madden U13 Championship Final
Noon
Venue: Coolard
Listowel Emmets v Finuge

Kerry LGFA

U17 District Championship
South Kerry -v- East Kerry in Kenmare @ 11.30
Mid Kerry -v- North Kerry in Listry @ 12.00

Mid Kerry Coiste na nOg sponsored by Richard Boyle & Sons

U13B Championship Final
Beaufort 1-10 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-11

U15 B Shield Final
Laune Rangers 0-9 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-8

