Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Ask Acorn Under 21 Hurling County Championship
Quarter-Final
Ballyduff 2-10 Rathmore 0-5
North Kerry Under 16 A Hurling Championship
Semi final
Crotta O'Neill's 5-9 Tralee Parnell’s 2-5
North Kerry Tommy Madden U13 Championship Final
Noon
Venue: Coolard
Listowel Emmets v Finuge
Kerry LGFA
U17 District Championship
South Kerry -v- East Kerry in Kenmare @ 11.30
Mid Kerry -v- North Kerry in Listry @ 12.00
Mid Kerry Coiste na nOg sponsored by Richard Boyle & Sons
U13B Championship Final
Beaufort 1-10 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-11
U15 B Shield Final
Laune Rangers 0-9 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-8