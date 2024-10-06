Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Mid Kerry Football
O'Sullivan Cup
Group A
Laune Rangers v Beaufort-OFF
Group B
Cromane 2-13 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-14
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Quarter-Finals
4-17 Moyvane V Asdee 0-6
1-14 Valentia Young Islanders V Tuosist 2-8
East Kerry Minor Football Championship
Division 2
Killarney Legion 3-12 Glenflesk 1-13
Division 3
Fossa 0-15 Kilcummin 0-13
North Kerry Football
After Extra time
Minor Football Championship
Jotty Holly Memorial Shield.
Sponsored by O Connors Farm Supplies Duagh
Preliminary Round
Tarbert /Ballylongford 1.16 Listowel Emmets 1.12
Ask Acorn County Under 21 Hurling Championship
Preliminary Quarter-Final
1-15 Crotta/Kilmoyley V East Kerry 0-6
Quarter-Final
Lixnaw v Abbeydorney
North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championship
St. Brendan's 1-16 Ballyduff 3-8
Tralee Parnell's 1-15 Firies 1-6
Kilmoyley 6-14 Lixnaw 3-10
Ballyheigue defeated Abbeydorney