Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Oct 6, 2024 15:57 By radiokerrynews
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Share this article

Mid Kerry Football
O'Sullivan Cup

Group A
Laune Rangers v Beaufort-OFF

Group B

Advertisement

Cromane 2-13 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-14

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Quarter-Finals
4-17 Moyvane V Asdee 0-6
1-14 Valentia Young Islanders V Tuosist 2-8

East Kerry Minor Football Championship

Advertisement

Division 2
Killarney Legion 3-12 Glenflesk 1-13

Division 3
Fossa 0-15 Kilcummin 0-13

North Kerry Football
After Extra time
Minor Football Championship
Jotty Holly Memorial Shield.
Sponsored by O Connors Farm Supplies Duagh
Preliminary Round
Tarbert /Ballylongford 1.16 Listowel Emmets 1.12

Advertisement

Ask Acorn County Under 21 Hurling Championship
Preliminary Quarter-Final
1-15 Crotta/Kilmoyley V East Kerry 0-6

Quarter-Final
Lixnaw v Abbeydorney

North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championship
St. Brendan's 1-16 Ballyduff 3-8
Tralee Parnell's 1-15 Firies 1-6
Kilmoyley 6-14 Lixnaw 3-10
Ballyheigue defeated Abbeydorney

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry beaten in Cup final
Advertisement
Hatton takes Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
KSBGL review
Sport

KSBGL review

Oct 6, 2024 17:57
Advertisement

Recommended

Hatton takes Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
KSBGL review
Sport

KSBGL review

Oct 6, 2024 17:57
Sunday afternoon local basketball results
Bluestocking wins Arc de Triomphe
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus