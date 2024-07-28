Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Jul 28, 2024
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
North Kerry U13 Division 2 Final
Sponsored by McElligott Oil Asdee

Northern Gaels 3-1 St Senan’s 5-8

North Kerry U13 Division 1 Final
Sponsored by McElligott Oil Asdee

Listowel Emmets 1.06 Finuge 3.10

