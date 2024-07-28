Sunday afternoon local GAA results

North Kerry U13 Division 2 Final
Sponsored by McElligott Oil Asdee
Northern Gaels 3-1 St Senan’s 5-8
North Kerry U13 Division 1 Final
Sponsored by McElligott Oil Asdee
Listowel Emmets 1.06 Finuge 3.10
