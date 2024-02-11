Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Lee Strand West Kerry Football League
Round 3
1-7 Annascaul v Dingle 1-16
0-12 An Ghaeltacht v Castlegregory 4-12
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
For the Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 1
Group A
2-9 Cromane v Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-11
Group B
0-9 Keel v Beaufort 2-15
East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by safeguardsecurity.ie
Division 1B
Kilcummin 0-14 Glenflesk 1-13 (16)
Division 2
Listry 2-12 (18) Kilgarvan 0-6
Currow 0-10 Cordal 1-10( 13)
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
Round 1
Group A
0-12 Kerins O Rahilly's v John Mitchels 3-9
Group B
2-9 Churchill v Na Gaeil 2-7
0-7 Austin Stacks V Ballymacelligott 1-6
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Round 3
Division 1 B
1-5 Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets 1-5
Division 2
1-13 Knocknagoshel v Tarbert 0-11