Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Nov 5, 2023 13:09 By radiokerrysport
North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Final
1-10 Beale v Castleisland Desmonds 1-9

South Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-final
3-11 Skellig Rangers/Valentia v Sneem/D’nane/Tpnoe/Tust 1-6

East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup
Semi-final
Listry v Currow

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship
Sponsored by Lee Strand.
Ardfert v Na Gaeil
Kerins O Rahillys v Ballymac

Tralee St Brendan's Under 15 District Football Championship Final
John Mitchels v Churchill

East Kerry U15 Football Championship
Div 2 Final
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
2-9 Rathmore v Kilcummin 2-8

North Kerry Ladies Football

Under 16
Division 3
Shield Final
Sponsored by Wadding’s Butchers
4-6 Finuge/st Senans v Listowel Emmets 7-7

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14s

Division 4 Plate-Final
Duagh v Abbeydorney Amber

Division 4 Cup -Final
2-9 Castleisland Desmond’s v Ballymac 3-7

North Kerry Under 14 ‘A’ Hurling Championship
Final
Ballyheigue 1-13 Abbeydorney 0-2

