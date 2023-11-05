Sunday afternoon local GAA results

North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Final
1-10 Beale v Castleisland Desmonds 1-9
South Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-final
3-11 Skellig Rangers/Valentia v Sneem/D’nane/Tpnoe/Tust 1-6
East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup
Semi-final
Listry v Currow
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship
Sponsored by Lee Strand.
Ardfert v Na Gaeil
Kerins O Rahillys v Ballymac
Tralee St Brendan's Under 15 District Football Championship Final
John Mitchels v Churchill
East Kerry U15 Football Championship
Div 2 Final
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
2-9 Rathmore v Kilcummin 2-8
North Kerry Ladies Football
Under 16
Division 3
Shield Final
Sponsored by Wadding’s Butchers
4-6 Finuge/st Senans v Listowel Emmets 7-7
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14s
Division 4 Plate-Final
Duagh v Abbeydorney Amber
Division 4 Cup -Final
2-9 Castleisland Desmond’s v Ballymac 3-7
North Kerry Under 14 ‘A’ Hurling Championship
Final
Ballyheigue 1-13 Abbeydorney 0-2