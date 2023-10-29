Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Oct 29, 2023 13:48 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Share this article

County Under 21 Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
1-14 Ballyduff V Ballyheigue 1-12

South Kerry Football

Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship
Quarterfinal
Sneem/ Derrynane v Skellig Rangers

Advertisement

Minor Championship
Losers Round
St.Mary’s/Reenard V Waterville/Dromid

East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
Final
Fossa V Gneeveguilla

East Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-finals
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation Killarney

Advertisement

Division 2
Cordal/Scart v Legion

Division 3
Gneeveguilla v Dr Crokes

East Kerry U15 Championship Div 4 Semi final
Kenmare B v Firies B

Advertisement

Mid Kerry Football
O Sullivan Cup Final
Sponsored by Ashes Bar Glenbeigh
Laune Rangers v Beaufort

Tralee /St Brendan's Under 15 District Football Championship
Semi - Final
Churchill 4-12 Ballymac 1-4

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Jones resigns as head coach of Australia
Advertisement
World Cup glory for South Africa, and Kerry
Finuge St.Senans seek Munster final qualification
Advertisement

Recommended

Power restored to North Kerry homes
Jones resigns as head coach of Australia
Elected councillors to write to Marine Minister to request reinstatement of ban on trawling inside six nautical miles
Number of people in North Kerry without power
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus