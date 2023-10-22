Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Kerry Ladies Football
Corrib Oil Senior Club League
Div 8 Final
John Mitchels v Dingle
U17 District Final
East Kerry 5-09 St Kierans 2-12
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14
Division 2
Kerins o Rahillys 5-03 Moyvane 3-07
Division 4
Duagh v Ballyduf
South Kerry Football
Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship
Quarter final
Reenard v St.Mary’s
Minor Quarter Final
St.Michael’s/Foilmore v Waterville/Dromid
North Kerry Football
Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Rd 1
0-8 Brosna v Castleisland 2-11
Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 Championship
Division 2 Final
4-13 Ballyduff v Nth Gaels 1-9
Division 1 Semi Finals
2-11 St Senans v Finuge 2-8
1-11 Tarbert v Listowel Emmets A 1-9
East Kerry Minor Football Championship
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation
Division 1 Final
Kenmare V Kilcummin
Noon @ Legion
Division 2 Quarter Final
Dr Crokes v Cordal/Scart
Division 3 Semi-Final
Fossa v Spa
East Kerry U15 Football Championship
Div 1 Final
Firies 2.18 Killarney Legion 0.04
Mid Kerry Football
Minor League
Sponsored by Sugrue Excavation Beaufort
Keel/Listry won against Beaufort
O’Sullivan Cup
Sponsored by Peadar and Mary O’Sullivan Ashses Bar Glenbeigh
1-9 Glenbeigh/Glencar v Keel 0-12
1-13 Laune Rangers v Miltown/Castlemaine 1-9
Tralee/St Brendan's Football
Under 15 District Championship
Quarter Final
Ballymac v Ardfert
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Final
Abbeydorney v Lixnaw @ Abbeydorney
North Kerry Minor 'A' Hurling Championship
Final
St. Brendan's v Crotta/Kilmoyley @ Causeway