Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Oct 22, 2023 13:51 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Ladies Football

Corrib Oil Senior Club League
Div 8 Final
John Mitchels v Dingle

U17 District Final
East Kerry 5-09 St Kierans 2-12

North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14

Division 2
Kerins o Rahillys 5-03 Moyvane 3-07

Division 4
Duagh v Ballyduf

South Kerry Football

Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship
Quarter final
Reenard v St.Mary’s

Minor Quarter Final
St.Michael’s/Foilmore v Waterville/Dromid

North Kerry Football

Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Rd 1
0-8 Brosna v Castleisland 2-11
Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 Championship

Division 2 Final
4-13 Ballyduff v Nth Gaels 1-9

Division 1 Semi Finals
2-11 St Senans v Finuge 2-8
1-11 Tarbert v Listowel Emmets A 1-9

East Kerry Minor Football Championship
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation
Division 1 Final
Kenmare V Kilcummin
Noon @ Legion

Division 2 Quarter Final
Dr Crokes v Cordal/Scart

Division 3 Semi-Final
Fossa v Spa

East Kerry U15 Football Championship
Div 1 Final
Firies 2.18 Killarney Legion 0.04

Mid Kerry Football

Minor League
Sponsored by Sugrue Excavation Beaufort
Keel/Listry won against Beaufort

O’Sullivan Cup
Sponsored by Peadar and Mary O’Sullivan Ashses Bar Glenbeigh
1-9 Glenbeigh/Glencar v Keel 0-12
1-13 Laune Rangers v Miltown/Castlemaine 1-9

Tralee/St Brendan's Football
Under 15 District Championship
Quarter Final
Ballymac v Ardfert

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Final
Abbeydorney v Lixnaw @ Abbeydorney

North Kerry Minor 'A' Hurling Championship
Final
St. Brendan's v Crotta/Kilmoyley @ Causeway

