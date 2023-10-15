Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Kerry Ladies Football
Bon Secours County Junior Football finals
A; Clounmacon/Moyvane -v- Cromane
B; Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Fossa
North Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and restaurant Ballybunion
Rd 1
Finuge v Beale
Tommy Madden North Kerry U13 Football Championship
Semi Finals
Listowel Emmets A v Finuge
St Senans v Knocknagoshel Brosna
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 NKC
Division 2 semi-final
Beale v Nth Gaels
South Kerry Football
Minor Championship Quarter Final
St.Mary’s/Reenard V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tousist
East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
Quarter Final
Gneeveguilla V Listry
East Kerry U15 Championship
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Div 3 Final
Spa Killarney v Gneeveguilla
Semi finals
Div 1
Dr Crokes v Firies
Glenflesk v Killarney Legion
Div 2.
Kilcummin v Fossa
Kenmare Shamrocks v Rathmore
County Under 21 Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
Crotta O'Neill's V St Brendan's
North Kerry Under 16 ‘B’ Hurling Championship FINAL
3-14 St. Brendan's v Causeway/Abbeydorney 3-11
North Kerry Under 16 ‘A’ Hurling Championship Semi-Final
6-15 Lixnaw v Ballyheigue 0-9