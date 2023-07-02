Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Development Football League
Div 1 Cup Final
0-11 Fossa V Rathmore 5-9
Div 1 Shield Final
3-14 Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks 3-8
Advertisement
Div 6 Cup Final
Castlegregory GAA Club V An Ghaeltacht 2:00
Senior Football League
Division 5 Phase 2 Gr A
Asdee v Lispole 2:00
Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling League finals
Division 1
St Brendan's V Crotta/Kilmoyley
Advertisement
Division 2
1-12 Causeway/Abbeydorney V Ballyheigue 2-4
Ladies County U14 Football League
Div 6
Listowel Emmets B v Rathmore 11.00
Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 Football League
Ballymac B v Na Gaeil 1.00