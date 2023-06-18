Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Jun 18, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Corrib Oil Ladies Senior Club Football League

Group 1
Corca Dhuibhne 0-6 Scartaglin 4-17

Development League

Division 1
Rathmore V Kerins O'Rahilly's

Division 2
Na Gaeil V John Mitchels

Division 6
Listry V Glenbeigh-Glencar

