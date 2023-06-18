Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Corrib Oil Ladies Senior Club Football League
Group 1
Corca Dhuibhne 0-6 Scartaglin 4-17
Development League
Division 1
Rathmore V Kerins O'Rahilly's
Division 2
Na Gaeil V John Mitchels
Division 6
Listry V Glenbeigh-Glencar
