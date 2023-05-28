Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Senior Football Division 6
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 7 6 1 0 129 104 25 13
Valentia Young Islanders 7 6 0 1 137 76 61 12
Kerins O`Rahilly's 8 4 0 4 134 118 16 8
Milltown/Castlemaine 6 4 0 2 84 84 0 8
Beaufort 7 3 2 2 109 115 -6 8
Dr. Crokes 6 3 1 2 111 101 10 7
Fossa 6 3 1 2 96 92 4 7
Killarney Legion 7 2 2 3 100 108 -8 6
Desmonds 7 2 1 4 88 86 2 5
Kilcummin 6 2 0 4 103 98 5 4
St Michael's-Foilmore 6 2 0 4 74 97 -23 4
Tuosist 7 1 1 5 93 154 -61 3
Churchill 6 0 1 5 98 123 -25 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-12 Killarney Legion 0-13
Development League Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Rathmore (C Team) 4 2 2 0 76 48 28 6
Laune Rangers (C Team) 3 2 1 0 42 39 3 5
Fossa (C Team) 4 2 1 1 56 53 3 5
Austin Stacks (C Team) 3 1 0 2 17 51 -34 2
Kerins O`Rahilly's (C Team) 4 0 0 4 0 0 0 0
Austin Stacks W/O Kerins O'Rahilly's -
Development League Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
John Mitchels 5 4 1 0 102 55 47 9
Kenmare Shamrocks 4 3 1 0 34 31 3 7
Dingle 4 2 0 2 28 42 -14 4
Ballymacelligott 4 2 0 2 38 39 -1 4
Spa 4 1 0 3 31 66 -35 2
Na Gaeil 5 0 0 5 0 0 0 0
Ballymacelligott W/O Na Gaeil -
Kenmare 2-11 Spa Killarney 3-5
Development League Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballydonoghue 2 2 0 0 39 18 21 4
Annascaul 3 2 0 1 41 30 11 4
Cordal 3 2 0 1 42 40 2 4
St Pats Blennerville 3 1 0 2 24 52 -28 2
Waterville 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Sneem/Derrynane 2 0 0 2 12 18 -6 0
Waterville Frank Caseys W/O Cordal -
Annascaul 5-13 St Patrick's Blennerville 2-8
Ballydonoghue W/O Sneem/Derrynane -
Development League Division 6
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Castlegregory GAA Club 4 4 0 0 83 38 45 8
Keel 3 2 0 1 33 43 -10 4
An Ghaeltacht 3 2 0 1 25 35 -10 4
Glenbeigh-Glencar 4 1 0 3 39 64 -25 2
Listry 4 0 0 4 0 0 0 0
Castlegregory GAA Club W/O Listry -
Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling League Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballyheigue 4 3 1 0 85 44 41 7
Causeway/Abbeydorney 4 3 0 1 87 59 28 6
Lixnaw 4 1 1 2 67 77 -10 3
Firies 3 1 0 2 34 65 -31 2
Kenmare/Kilgarvan u16 Hurling 3 0 0 3 29 57 -28 0
Ballyheigue 1-19 Causeway/Abbeydorney 2-12