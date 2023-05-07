Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Senior Football Division 6
Kerins O'Rahilly's 3-13 Tuosist 0-7
Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling League
Division 1
St Brendan's 2-11 Ballyduff 0-15
Advertisement
Division 2
Ballyheigue 0-16 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 0-4
Causeway/Abbeydorney 4-12 Lixnaw 0-19
Senior Football Division 6
Kerins O'Rahilly's 3-13 Tuosist 0-7
Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling League
Division 1
St Brendan's 2-11 Ballyduff 0-15
Division 2
Ballyheigue 0-16 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 0-4
Causeway/Abbeydorney 4-12 Lixnaw 0-19
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus