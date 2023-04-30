Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Apr 30, 2023 15:04 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results Sunday afternoon local GAA results
County Senior Football League

Division 1
1-10 Castleisland Desmonds V Spa Killarney 2-13
0-14 Dr. Crokes V Ballymacelligott 3-9
2-6 Rathmore V Austin Stacks 1-12

Division 2
Na Gaeil V Firies
3-14 Listowel Emmets V St Mary's 2-10
Glenflesk V Laune Rangers

Division 3
1-10 Reenard V Brosna 2-6
Ardfert Football Club V Dromid Pearses
0-9 Knocknagoshel V Listry 0-11

Division 4
1-7 Ballyduff V Cromane 1-8
0-9 Beale V Keel 0-8
St Patrick's Blennerville V Dr. Crokes
2-13 St Senan's V St Michael's-Foilmore 0-9
1-9 Sneem/Derrynane V Cordal 2-18

Division 5 Group A
Duagh V Ballylongford
Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers
Lispole V Finuge

Division 5 Group B
0-3 Glenflesk V Scartaglin 3-16
Kilgarvan V Gneeveguilla

Division 6
2-10 Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes 0-10
Beaufort V Valentia Young Islanders
Fossa V Firies
Kilcummin V Churchill
Castleisland Desmonds V St Michael's-Foilmore

