Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Apr 16, 2023 15:04 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Development Football League

Division 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Laune Rangers
Rathmore V Fossa

Division 2
Spa Killarney V Na Gaeil

Division 3
Moyvane V Listowel Emmets
Ardfert Football Club V Currow

Division 4
Annascaul V Waterville
St Patrick's Blennerville V Sneem/Derrynane
Cordal V Ballydonoghue

Division 5
Austin Stacks V Scartaglin
Tarbert V Clounmacon

Division 6
Glenbeigh-Glencar V An Ghaeltacht

Lee Strand West Kerry Football League Final
Dingle v Lispole

Handball
All Ireland 40x20 diamond masters B doubles final
Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey Ballymac lost to Perse Lawlor and Morgan Darcy Galway 12-21, 12-21

