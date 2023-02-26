Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Feb 26, 2023 15:02 By radiokerrysport
County Minor Football League

Division 6B
Beale V Fossa

Division 8
Ballymacelligott V Laune Rangers

East Kerry Football
Sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie
Kenmare v Legion
Gneevguilla v Firies

Mid Kerry Senior Football League
sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 3

Group A
1-14 Cromane v Laune Rangers B 0-10
0-8 Glenbeigh/Glencar v Milltown/Castlemaine 1-5

Group B
1-9 Laune Rangers A v Beaufort 2-10

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
sponsored by Lee Strand
Group B
Churchill 2-9 Ballymac 1-11


North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Division 1 A Round 5
Duagh v Brosna

Division 2 Round 5
Asdee v Tarbert
OFF Moyvane v Knocknagoshel

