Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Mid Kerry Senior Football League sponsored by MKS Securities
Group A
Milltown/Castlemaine v Laune Rangers B
Glenbeigh/Glencar v Cromane
Group B
Beaufort vKeel
McCarthy Insurance Group South Kerry Senior Football League
Group 1
Templenoe v Reenard
Dromid v St.Michael’s/Foilmore
Group 2
Waterville v Skellig Rangers
Sneem/Derrynane v St.Mary’s i
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League sponsored by Lee Strand
1-22 Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil 2-6
1-9 Ardfert v John Mitchels 3-13
0-14 Churchill v St Pats 1-7
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 1A
Beale v Duagh
Brosna v Ballydonoghue
Division 1B
St Senans v Finuge
Listowel Emmets v Ballyduff
Division 2
Knocknagoshel v Asdee
Moyvane v Ballylongford
Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior Football League
Division 1A
Legion V Firies
Kilcummin V Gneeveguilla
Division 1B
Listry V Fossa
Doubles up as the Intermediate Final, sponsored By Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel
Handball
All Ireland 40x20 senior singles last 16
Dominick Lynch, Kerry v Tadgh Carroll, Cork
Gale linn 40x20 championships
Cloadgh Quirke and Seamus Moriarty are representing Glenbeigh