Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Feb 12, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Mid Kerry Senior Football League sponsored by MKS Securities

Group A
Milltown/Castlemaine v Laune Rangers B
Glenbeigh/Glencar v Cromane

Group B
Beaufort vKeel

McCarthy Insurance Group South Kerry Senior Football League

Group 1
Templenoe v Reenard
Dromid v St.Michael’s/Foilmore

Group 2
Waterville v Skellig Rangers

Sneem/Derrynane v St.Mary’s i

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League sponsored by Lee Strand

1-22 Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil 2-6
1-9 Ardfert v John Mitchels 3-13
0-14 Churchill v St Pats 1-7

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Division 1A
Beale v Duagh
Brosna v Ballydonoghue

Division 1B
St Senans v Finuge
Listowel Emmets v Ballyduff

Division 2
Knocknagoshel v Asdee
Moyvane v Ballylongford

Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior Football League

Division 1A
Legion V Firies
Kilcummin V Gneeveguilla

Division 1B
Listry V Fossa
Doubles up as the Intermediate Final, sponsored By Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel

Handball

All Ireland 40x20 senior singles last 16
Dominick Lynch, Kerry v Tadgh Carroll, Cork

Gale linn 40x20 championships
Cloadgh Quirke and Seamus Moriarty are representing Glenbeigh

