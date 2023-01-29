Sunday afternoon local GAA results

East Kerry Senior Football League
Division 2 Round 1
Scartaglen 0-13 v Kilgarvan 3-06
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 1 A Round 1
Duagh 0-10 v Ballydonoghue 0-7
Beale v Desmonds
Division 1 B Round 1
St Senans 2-6 v Listowel Emmets 1-9
Finuge 1-5 v Ballyduff 2-12
Division 2 Round 1
Ballylongford 2-10 v Asdee 1-5
Knocknagoshel 1-16 v Tarbert 1-16
Tralee/St Brendan's Minor Football League
Austin Stacks 1-9 v Ballymac 1-5
OFF-Munster 40x20 Handball
Junior A Singles quarter final
Sean Quirke, Kerry v Kavan O'Keeffe, Waterford
Allianz Cumman Na Mbunscoil Munster finals in Clarecastle
Girls
U11 singles Kelsey Sheahan
U13 singles Dawn Griffin
Boys
U11 singles Alex Sheehan
U13 singles Daire Harkin
U11 Doubles Dillon Donna and Daryl Clifford
U13 Doubles Seamus Moriarty and Cormac Clifford