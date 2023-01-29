Advertisement
Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Jan 29, 2023 16:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
East Kerry Senior Football League
Division 2 Round 1
Scartaglen 0-13 v Kilgarvan 3-06

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Division 1 A Round 1
Duagh 0-10 v Ballydonoghue 0-7
Beale v Desmonds

Division 1 B Round 1
St Senans 2-6 v Listowel Emmets 1-9
Finuge 1-5 v Ballyduff 2-12

Division 2 Round 1
Ballylongford 2-10 v Asdee 1-5
Knocknagoshel 1-16 v Tarbert 1-16

Tralee/St Brendan's Minor Football League
Austin Stacks 1-9 v Ballymac 1-5

OFF-Munster 40x20 Handball
Junior A Singles quarter final
Sean Quirke, Kerry v Kavan O'Keeffe, Waterford

Allianz Cumman Na Mbunscoil Munster finals in Clarecastle
Girls
U11 singles Kelsey Sheahan
U13 singles Dawn Griffin

Boys
U11 singles Alex Sheehan
U13 singles Daire Harkin

U11 Doubles Dillon Donna and Daryl Clifford
U13 Doubles Seamus Moriarty and Cormac Clifford

