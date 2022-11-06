Sunday afternoon local GAA results

South Kerry Football
Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship
Semi Final
St.Mary’s v Skellig Rangers
Minor Championship
Semi Final
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tousist V Skellig Rangers
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Michael O'Connor Memorial Cup
1-6 Cromane v Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13
Tralee/St Brendan's Football
Senior Town League Final
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Kerins O'Rahilly's v John Mitchels
Under 15 Championship sponsored by Suits Select
Cup Competition Final
Austin Stacks v Ballymac
Under 13 League Div 3 Final sponsored by Timberland, Kitchen's and Flooring
John Mitchels B v Na Gaeil B
East Kerry U15 Football Championship
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Div 3 Final
Glenflesk v Cordal
Div 4 Final
Kenmare Shamrocks B v Kilcummin B
Kerry Ladies Football
U13 District Championship
Cup semi-finals
Tralee v Mid Kerry
North Kerry v East Kerry
Shield semi-final
St Kierans v South Kerry
U17 District Championship
Semi-finals
Cup
North Kerry v St Kierans
Mid Kerry v South Kerry
Shield
Tralee v East Kerry