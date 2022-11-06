Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Nov 6, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
South Kerry Football
Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship
Semi Final
St.Mary’s v Skellig Rangers

Minor Championship
Semi Final
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tousist V Skellig Rangers

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Michael O'Connor Memorial Cup
1-6 Cromane v Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13

Tralee/St Brendan's Football

Senior Town League Final
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Kerins O'Rahilly's v John Mitchels

Under 15 Championship sponsored by Suits Select
Cup Competition Final
Austin Stacks v Ballymac

Under 13 League Div 3 Final sponsored by Timberland, Kitchen's and Flooring
John Mitchels B v Na Gaeil B

East Kerry U15 Football Championship
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Div 3 Final
Glenflesk v Cordal

Div 4 Final
Kenmare Shamrocks B v Kilcummin B

Kerry Ladies Football

U13 District Championship

Cup semi-finals
Tralee v Mid Kerry

North Kerry v East Kerry

Shield semi-final
St Kierans v South Kerry

U17 District Championship
Semi-finals

Cup
North Kerry v St Kierans
Mid Kerry v South Kerry

Shield
Tralee v East Kerry

