Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Feb 16, 2025 16:24 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Share this article

East Kerry Football League

Div 1A
Firies 1-20 Killarney Legion 2-10
Kenmare Shamrocks 1-9 Spa GAA : 0-8

Div 1B
Rathmore 5-22 Glenflesk 1-09

Advertisement

Round 3 of the McCarthy’s Insurance South Kerry League
St Michael's/ Foilmore 0-9 Templenoe 1-10

Tralee St.Brendans Senior District Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Group B
Churchill 2-18 Ballymac 2-14

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Round 1

Advertisement

Division 1A
Duagh 0.06 v Ballydonoghue 2.08
Beale 1.11 v Desmonds 1.10

Division 1B
St Senans 5.14 v Tarbert 1.13
Moyvane 1.11 v Ballyduff 2.11

Division 2
Finuge 1.08 v Listowel Emmets 1.16

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Liverpool go 7 clear
Advertisement
McIlroy best of the Irish
Jockey Michael O'Sullivan has died
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry TD slams government rent pressure zone proposals
First-time local representative says council is letting money slip through its fingers
Paths in Tralee Town Park upgraded
McIlroy best of the Irish
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus