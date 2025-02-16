Sunday afternoon local GAA results

East Kerry Football League
Div 1A
Firies 1-20 Killarney Legion 2-10
Kenmare Shamrocks 1-9 Spa GAA : 0-8
Div 1B
Rathmore 5-22 Glenflesk 1-09
Round 3 of the McCarthy’s Insurance South Kerry League
St Michael's/ Foilmore 0-9 Templenoe 1-10
Tralee St.Brendans Senior District Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Group B
Churchill 2-18 Ballymac 2-14
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Round 1
Division 1A
Duagh 0.06 v Ballydonoghue 2.08
Beale 1.11 v Desmonds 1.10
Division 1B
St Senans 5.14 v Tarbert 1.13
Moyvane 1.11 v Ballyduff 2.11
Division 2
Finuge 1.08 v Listowel Emmets 1.16