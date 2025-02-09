Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Feb 9, 2025 14:49 By radiokerrysport
Handball
Southern classic 40x20 tournament
Semi-final
Dominic Lynch, Kerry lost to Robbie McCarthy, Westmeath 8-15, 7-15

Tralee/St Brendan’s Senior Men’s Football League sponsored by Lee Strand

Group A.
6-16 Kerins O’Rahillys v St Pat's Blennerville 2-8

Group B.
1-10 John Mitchels v Ballymac 2-16

East Kerry Super Football League
Round 2

Division 1A
1-20 Listry V Legion 2-16

Division 1B
5-15 Glenflesk V Kilcummin 2-16

Division 2
1-21 Fossa V Cordal 1-12

McCarthy's Insurance South Kerry Senior Football League
Round 2
Waterville 3-15 Skellig Rangers 4-12
Sneem/Derrynane 2-17 St Michael's/ foilmore 2-13

North Kerry Football
Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup Final
Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management
Venue: Coolard
1-13 Moyvane B v Emmets B 1-2

