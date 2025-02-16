Sunday afternoon local basketball results

Senior Women's Division 2:
Cahersiveen 69 - 34 Corca Dhuibhne ;
Senior Men's Division 2:
Ballymac Bobcats 71 - 42 St Marys ;
Senior Men's Division 3:
St Bridgets 51 - 55 St Annes ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Rathmore Ravens 47 - 60 St Marys ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Gneeveguilla - KCYMS Conceded by KCYMS;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
Cahersiveen T2 52 - 18 St Brendans T2 ;
Kenmare Kestrels T2 22 - 28 St Annes ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group A:
Rathmore Ravens T1 60 - 53 St Annes ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1:
Rathmore Ravens T1 0 - 20 St Bridgets T1 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 League NEW:
KCYMS T1 35 - 37 Ballymac Bobcats Green ;
Kenmare Kestrels T1 38 - 31 Cobras T1 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div 1&2 Group B:
Kenmare Kestrels 24 - 22 St Bridgets ;
