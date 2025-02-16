Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local basketball results

Feb 16, 2025 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local basketball results
Share this article

Senior Women's Division 2:
Cahersiveen 69 - 34 Corca Dhuibhne ;
Senior Men's Division 2:
Ballymac Bobcats 71 - 42 St Marys ;
Senior Men's Division 3:
St Bridgets 51 - 55 St Annes ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Rathmore Ravens 47 - 60 St Marys ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Gneeveguilla - KCYMS Conceded by KCYMS;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
Cahersiveen T2 52 - 18 St Brendans T2 ;
Kenmare Kestrels T2 22 - 28 St Annes ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group A:
Rathmore Ravens T1 60 - 53 St Annes ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1:
Rathmore Ravens T1 0 - 20 St Bridgets T1 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 League NEW:
KCYMS T1 35 - 37 Ballymac Bobcats Green ;
Kenmare Kestrels T1 38 - 31 Cobras T1 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div 1&2 Group B:
Kenmare Kestrels 24 - 22 St Bridgets ;

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry athletics review
Advertisement
Sunday afternoon local soccer results
Community Games review
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry TD has called for a ban on pair trawling
Disposable income in Kerry over 6% below the national average
Ireland duo Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy back training
Ireland defeat Zimbabwe
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus