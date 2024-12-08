Advertisement
Sunday afternoon local basketball results

Dec 8, 2024 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Senior Women's Division 2:
St Annes 25 - 53 Ballybunion Wildcats ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
St Josephs T2 13 - 35 St Colmans T2 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 1:
St Josephs T1 55 - 51 Tralee Magic T1 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group A:
St Josephs T2 26 - 55 St Brendans T3 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group B:
Kenmare Kestrels Red 14 - 24 Ballybunion Wildcats T2 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Cahersiveen White 18 - 14 Ballymac Bobcats ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:
St Josephs 52 - 23 Rathmore Ravens ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2:
Kenmare Kestrels 20 - 0 St Marys T2 ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Plate:
St Annes 50 - 53 Rathmore Ravens T1 ;

