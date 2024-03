Titans Galway won the James Hobbert Memorial U17 Tournament after a 59-41 win over Limerick Lions Basketball in the final.

Semi finals:

Galway were the first side to make it through to the final after a 55-37 win over Ballincollig in Moyderwell.

Limerick Lions won through to meet Titans after edging out Neptune by 46-43 in a thrilling semi final.