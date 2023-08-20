Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon Club Football Championships review

Aug 20, 2023 15:45 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon Club Football Championships review Sunday afternoon Club Football Championships review
Share this article

Senior

Group A
2-7 Kenmare Shamrocks V Templenoe 0-12 Breda O'Shea reports

Group B
2-14 Dingle V Rathmore 3-6

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Senior Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Spa 2 2 0 0 39 18 21 4
Kenmare Shamrocks 2 2 0 0 32 28 4 4
Templenoe 2 0 0 2 20 29 -9 0
Na Gaeil 2 0 0 2 26 42 -16 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Senior Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 2 2 0 0 29 16 13 4
Dingle 2 1 0 1 31 27 4 2
Rathmore 2 1 0 1 38 33 5 2
Kerins O`Rahilly's 2 0 0 2 18 40 -22 0

Intermediate

Advertisement

Group A
2-13 Beaufort V Gneeveguilla 3-10

Group B
1-16 Fossa V St Mary's 2-10 Jason O'Connor reports
1-11 An Ghaeltacht V Glenflesk 1-13

Group C
0-14 Killarney Legion V Laune Rangers 1-9 Dan Kearney reports

Advertisement

Group D
2-10 Austin Stacks V John Mitchels 1-9

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Beaufort 2 1 1 0 40 32 8 3
Glenbeigh-Glencar 2 1 0 1 30 30 0 2
Milltown/Castlemaine 2 1 0 1 24 31 -7 2
Gneeveguilla 2 0 1 1 33 34 -1 1

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Glenflesk 2 2 0 0 37 27 10 4
Fossa 2 2 0 0 34 26 8 4
An Ghaeltacht 2 0 0 2 24 31 -7 0
St Mary's 2 0 0 2 29 40 -11 0

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Kilcummin 2 2 0 0 51 26 25 4
Killarney Legion 2 2 0 0 37 20 17 4
Laune Rangers 2 0 0 2 23 34 -11 0
Currow 2 0 0 2 23 54 -31 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Austin Stacks 2 2 0 0 40 23 17 4
Desmonds 2 2 0 0 28 18 10 4
John Mitchels 2 0 0 2 18 27 -9 0
Ballydonoghue 2 0 0 2 23 41 -18 0

Junior Premier

Advertisement

Group A
2-13 Listowel Emmets V Ardfert 2-14 Tim Moynihan reports

Group B
0-10 Castlegregory V Ballymacelligott 0-10
1-10 Annascaul V Brosna 1-10

Group D
0-11 St Patrick's Blennerville V Ballyduff 4-10

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 2 2 0 0 35 29 6 4
Ardfert Football Club 2 1 0 1 39 39 0 2
Listowel Emmets 2 1 0 1 32 25 7 2
Skelligs Rangers 2 0 0 2 15 28 -13 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballymacelligott 2 1 1 0 29 24 5 3
Annascaul 2 1 1 0 31 28 3 3
Castlegregory GAA Club 2 0 1 1 25 28 -3 1
Brosna 2 0 1 1 27 32 -5 1

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Listry 2 2 0 0 23 18 5 4
Churchill 2 1 0 1 18 20 -2 2
St Senan's 2 1 0 1 26 26 0 2
Keel 2 0 0 2 26 29 -3 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballyduff 2 1 1 0 40 29 11 3
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 2 0 2 0 30 30 0 2
St Pats Blennerville 2 1 0 1 34 40 -6 2
Waterville 2 0 1 1 30 35 -5 1

Junior

Group A
2-9 Finuge V Cromane 2-18

Group B
1-14 Beale V Kilgarvan 0-15
1-10 Knocknagoshel V Reenard 3-12

Group D
1-18 St Michael's-Foilmore V Valentia 0-7
6-12 Moyvane V Lispole 0-14

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Tarbert 2 2 0 0 30 21 9 4
Cromane 2 1 1 0 36 26 10 3
Scartaglin 2 0 1 1 20 21 -1 1
Finuge 2 0 0 2 27 45 -18 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Reenard 2 2 0 0 38 27 11 4
Beale 2 1 0 1 31 32 -1 2
Kilgarvan 2 1 0 1 36 30 6 2
Knocknagoshel 2 0 0 2 26 42 -16 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Sneem/Derrynane 3 3 0 0 35 26 9 6
Cordal 3 2 0 1 17 18 -1 4
Asdee 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0
Duagh 2 0 0 2 9 17 -8 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Moyvane 3 2 0 1 63 44 19 4
St Michael's-Foilmore 3 2 0 1 48 37 11 4
Valentia Young Islanders 3 2 0 1 48 51 -3 4
Lispole 3 0 0 3 41 68 -27 0

Ladies U14 County League Finals
Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds 0-08
Southern Gaels 0-07

Division 3
Kilcummin 1-05
Killarney Legion 5-13

Division 4
Kerins O'Rahillys 4-02
Beaufort 2-09

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Sport

Kerry beat Cork

Aug 20, 2023 13:52
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus