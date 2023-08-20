Sunday afternoon Club Football Championships review

Senior

Group A

2-7 Kenmare Shamrocks V Templenoe 0-12 Breda O'Shea reports

Group B

2-14 Dingle V Rathmore 3-6

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Senior Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Spa 2 2 0 0 39 18 21 4

Kenmare Shamrocks 2 2 0 0 32 28 4 4

Templenoe 2 0 0 2 20 29 -9 0

Na Gaeil 2 0 0 2 26 42 -16 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Senior Football Club Championship Group B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dr. Crokes 2 2 0 0 29 16 13 4

Dingle 2 1 0 1 31 27 4 2

Rathmore 2 1 0 1 38 33 5 2

Kerins O`Rahilly's 2 0 0 2 18 40 -22 0

Intermediate

Advertisement

Group A

2-13 Beaufort V Gneeveguilla 3-10

Group B

1-16 Fossa V St Mary's 2-10 Jason O'Connor reports

1-11 An Ghaeltacht V Glenflesk 1-13

Group C

0-14 Killarney Legion V Laune Rangers 1-9 Dan Kearney reports

Advertisement

Group D

2-10 Austin Stacks V John Mitchels 1-9

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Beaufort 2 1 1 0 40 32 8 3

Glenbeigh-Glencar 2 1 0 1 30 30 0 2

Milltown/Castlemaine 2 1 0 1 24 31 -7 2

Gneeveguilla 2 0 1 1 33 34 -1 1

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Glenflesk 2 2 0 0 37 27 10 4

Fossa 2 2 0 0 34 26 8 4

An Ghaeltacht 2 0 0 2 24 31 -7 0

St Mary's 2 0 0 2 29 40 -11 0

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Kilcummin 2 2 0 0 51 26 25 4

Killarney Legion 2 2 0 0 37 20 17 4

Laune Rangers 2 0 0 2 23 34 -11 0

Currow 2 0 0 2 23 54 -31 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Austin Stacks 2 2 0 0 40 23 17 4

Desmonds 2 2 0 0 28 18 10 4

John Mitchels 2 0 0 2 18 27 -9 0

Ballydonoghue 2 0 0 2 23 41 -18 0

Junior Premier

Advertisement

Group A

2-13 Listowel Emmets V Ardfert 2-14 Tim Moynihan reports

Group B

0-10 Castlegregory V Ballymacelligott 0-10

1-10 Annascaul V Brosna 1-10

Group D

0-11 St Patrick's Blennerville V Ballyduff 4-10

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Firies 2 2 0 0 35 29 6 4

Ardfert Football Club 2 1 0 1 39 39 0 2

Listowel Emmets 2 1 0 1 32 25 7 2

Skelligs Rangers 2 0 0 2 15 28 -13 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Ballymacelligott 2 1 1 0 29 24 5 3

Annascaul 2 1 1 0 31 28 3 3

Castlegregory GAA Club 2 0 1 1 25 28 -3 1

Brosna 2 0 1 1 27 32 -5 1

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Listry 2 2 0 0 23 18 5 4

Churchill 2 1 0 1 18 20 -2 2

St Senan's 2 1 0 1 26 26 0 2

Keel 2 0 0 2 26 29 -3 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Ballyduff 2 1 1 0 40 29 11 3

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 2 0 2 0 30 30 0 2

St Pats Blennerville 2 1 0 1 34 40 -6 2

Waterville 2 0 1 1 30 35 -5 1

Junior

Group A

2-9 Finuge V Cromane 2-18

Group B

1-14 Beale V Kilgarvan 0-15

1-10 Knocknagoshel V Reenard 3-12

Group D

1-18 St Michael's-Foilmore V Valentia 0-7

6-12 Moyvane V Lispole 0-14

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Tarbert 2 2 0 0 30 21 9 4

Cromane 2 1 1 0 36 26 10 3

Scartaglin 2 0 1 1 20 21 -1 1

Finuge 2 0 0 2 27 45 -18 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Reenard 2 2 0 0 38 27 11 4

Beale 2 1 0 1 31 32 -1 2

Kilgarvan 2 1 0 1 36 30 6 2

Knocknagoshel 2 0 0 2 26 42 -16 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group C

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Sneem/Derrynane 3 3 0 0 35 26 9 6

Cordal 3 2 0 1 17 18 -1 4

Asdee 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0

Duagh 2 0 0 2 9 17 -8 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group D

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Moyvane 3 2 0 1 63 44 19 4

St Michael's-Foilmore 3 2 0 1 48 37 11 4

Valentia Young Islanders 3 2 0 1 48 51 -3 4

Lispole 3 0 0 3 41 68 -27 0

Ladies U14 County League Finals

Division 1

Castleisland Desmonds 0-08

Southern Gaels 0-07

Division 3

Kilcummin 1-05

Killarney Legion 5-13

Division 4

Kerins O'Rahillys 4-02

Beaufort 2-09