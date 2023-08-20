Sunday afternoon Club Football Championships review

Senior
Group A
2-7 Kenmare Shamrocks V Templenoe 0-12 Breda O'Shea reports
Group B
2-14 Dingle V Rathmore 3-6
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Senior Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Spa 2 2 0 0 39 18 21 4
Kenmare Shamrocks 2 2 0 0 32 28 4 4
Templenoe 2 0 0 2 20 29 -9 0
Na Gaeil 2 0 0 2 26 42 -16 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Senior Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 2 2 0 0 29 16 13 4
Dingle 2 1 0 1 31 27 4 2
Rathmore 2 1 0 1 38 33 5 2
Kerins O`Rahilly's 2 0 0 2 18 40 -22 0
Intermediate
Group A
2-13 Beaufort V Gneeveguilla 3-10
Group B
1-16 Fossa V St Mary's 2-10 Jason O'Connor reports
1-11 An Ghaeltacht V Glenflesk 1-13
Group C
0-14 Killarney Legion V Laune Rangers 1-9 Dan Kearney reports
Group D
2-10 Austin Stacks V John Mitchels 1-9
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Beaufort 2 1 1 0 40 32 8 3
Glenbeigh-Glencar 2 1 0 1 30 30 0 2
Milltown/Castlemaine 2 1 0 1 24 31 -7 2
Gneeveguilla 2 0 1 1 33 34 -1 1
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Glenflesk 2 2 0 0 37 27 10 4
Fossa 2 2 0 0 34 26 8 4
An Ghaeltacht 2 0 0 2 24 31 -7 0
St Mary's 2 0 0 2 29 40 -11 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Kilcummin 2 2 0 0 51 26 25 4
Killarney Legion 2 2 0 0 37 20 17 4
Laune Rangers 2 0 0 2 23 34 -11 0
Currow 2 0 0 2 23 54 -31 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Austin Stacks 2 2 0 0 40 23 17 4
Desmonds 2 2 0 0 28 18 10 4
John Mitchels 2 0 0 2 18 27 -9 0
Ballydonoghue 2 0 0 2 23 41 -18 0
Junior Premier
Group A
2-13 Listowel Emmets V Ardfert 2-14 Tim Moynihan reports
Group B
0-10 Castlegregory V Ballymacelligott 0-10
1-10 Annascaul V Brosna 1-10
Group D
0-11 St Patrick's Blennerville V Ballyduff 4-10
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 2 2 0 0 35 29 6 4
Ardfert Football Club 2 1 0 1 39 39 0 2
Listowel Emmets 2 1 0 1 32 25 7 2
Skelligs Rangers 2 0 0 2 15 28 -13 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballymacelligott 2 1 1 0 29 24 5 3
Annascaul 2 1 1 0 31 28 3 3
Castlegregory GAA Club 2 0 1 1 25 28 -3 1
Brosna 2 0 1 1 27 32 -5 1
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Listry 2 2 0 0 23 18 5 4
Churchill 2 1 0 1 18 20 -2 2
St Senan's 2 1 0 1 26 26 0 2
Keel 2 0 0 2 26 29 -3 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballyduff 2 1 1 0 40 29 11 3
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 2 0 2 0 30 30 0 2
St Pats Blennerville 2 1 0 1 34 40 -6 2
Waterville 2 0 1 1 30 35 -5 1
Junior
Group A
2-9 Finuge V Cromane 2-18
Group B
1-14 Beale V Kilgarvan 0-15
1-10 Knocknagoshel V Reenard 3-12
Group D
1-18 St Michael's-Foilmore V Valentia 0-7
6-12 Moyvane V Lispole 0-14
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Tarbert 2 2 0 0 30 21 9 4
Cromane 2 1 1 0 36 26 10 3
Scartaglin 2 0 1 1 20 21 -1 1
Finuge 2 0 0 2 27 45 -18 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Reenard 2 2 0 0 38 27 11 4
Beale 2 1 0 1 31 32 -1 2
Kilgarvan 2 1 0 1 36 30 6 2
Knocknagoshel 2 0 0 2 26 42 -16 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Sneem/Derrynane 3 3 0 0 35 26 9 6
Cordal 3 2 0 1 17 18 -1 4
Asdee 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0
Duagh 2 0 0 2 9 17 -8 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Moyvane 3 2 0 1 63 44 19 4
St Michael's-Foilmore 3 2 0 1 48 37 11 4
Valentia Young Islanders 3 2 0 1 48 51 -3 4
Lispole 3 0 0 3 41 68 -27 0
Ladies U14 County League Finals
Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds 0-08
Southern Gaels 0-07
Division 3
Kilcummin 1-05
Killarney Legion 5-13
Division 4
Kerins O'Rahillys 4-02
Beaufort 2-09