Sunday afternoon local GAA results

North Kerry

Draw for the Semi Finals of the Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup will take place this evening Sunday @8pm.

Teams in the draw are

Listowel Emmets B, Ballydonoghue B, Moyvane B and St Senans B

Advertisement

Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup.

Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management

Quarter Final

Castleisland.Desmonds B 0.06 v St Senan’s B 0.15

Brendan Boyle Junior Cup Sponsored by McCarthy Moloney Financial Services

Semi Final

Duagh B 3.16 v Tarbert B 0.14

Advertisement

North Kerry Coiste na nOg Results

McElligott Oil Asdee U15 Division 2 Championship Semi Finals

Beale 3.10 v Northern Gaels 1.08

Knocknagoshel/Brosna 2.08 v Ballyduff 5.14

Advertisement

McElligott Oil Asdee U15 Division 1 Championship Final

Listowel Emmets 1-06 v Finuge 1-04

East Kerry O Sullivan Cup

Advertisement

Currow 2-07 Glenflesk 1-17