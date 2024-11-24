Advertisement
Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Nov 24, 2024 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
North Kerry

Draw for the Semi Finals of the Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup will take place this evening Sunday @8pm.

Teams in the draw are
Listowel Emmets B, Ballydonoghue B, Moyvane B and St Senans B

Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup.
Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management
Quarter Final

Castleisland.Desmonds B 0.06 v St Senan’s B 0.15

Brendan Boyle Junior Cup Sponsored by McCarthy Moloney Financial Services
Semi Final
Duagh B 3.16 v Tarbert B 0.14

North Kerry Coiste na nOg Results

McElligott Oil Asdee U15 Division 2 Championship Semi Finals

Beale 3.10 v Northern Gaels 1.08
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 2.08 v Ballyduff 5.14

McElligott Oil Asdee U15 Division 1 Championship Final

Listowel Emmets 1-06 v Finuge 1-04

East Kerry O Sullivan Cup

Currow 2-07 Glenflesk 1-17

Sunday KDL Review
Sunday KDL Review

Nov 24, 2024 17:34
Cooper sacked by Leicester
