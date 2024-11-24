Sunday afternoon local GAA results

North Kerry
Draw for the Semi Finals of the Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup will take place this evening Sunday @8pm.
Teams in the draw are
Listowel Emmets B, Ballydonoghue B, Moyvane B and St Senans B
Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup.
Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management
Quarter Final
Castleisland.Desmonds B 0.06 v St Senan’s B 0.15
Brendan Boyle Junior Cup Sponsored by McCarthy Moloney Financial Services
Semi Final
Duagh B 3.16 v Tarbert B 0.14
North Kerry Coiste na nOg Results
McElligott Oil Asdee U15 Division 2 Championship Semi Finals
Beale 3.10 v Northern Gaels 1.08
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 2.08 v Ballyduff 5.14
McElligott Oil Asdee U15 Division 1 Championship Final
Listowel Emmets 1-06 v Finuge 1-04
East Kerry O Sullivan Cup
Currow 2-07 Glenflesk 1-17