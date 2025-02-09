Successful night for Kerry club on national front

In the Men’s Super League Team Flexachem beat Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig 94-88.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 91-54 at Maree.

In the Men’s National League Killarney Cougars lost 83-109 to Tolka Rovers.

Advertisement

Scotts Lakers won 65-60 away to Team NorthWest.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 81-72 at Maree in the Men’s Development League.

Basketball Ireland review:

Advertisement

UCC Demons see off Energywise Ireland Neptune in Cork derby to go clear at the summit

09/02/25

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU lose more ground after 94-88 road loss to Flexachem KCYMS

UCC Demons player Elijah Tillman in action in the Men's Super League.

UCC Demons outscored Energywise Ireland Neptune by 13 points in the fourth quarter to secure a 93-82 victory in Saturday night’s Cork derby in Neptune Stadium that saw them move three points clear at the top of Men’s Super League.

UCC Demons produced a strong finish in Saturday night’s Cork derby in Neptune Stadium, seeing off Energywise Ireland Neptune 93-82 to move three points clear of closest rivals, Killester at the summit of the Men’s Super League table, albeit having played two games more than the Dublin side.

Advertisement

Four points down against Neptune midway through the fourth quarter, Demons fought back with an eight-point run, Patrick Robinson delivering from the floor and free-throw line as he took his game total to a huge 36 points, while Elijah Tillman and Kyle Hosford supplied a further 34.

Neptune, with five players in double figures including Tamyrik Fields on 18, certainly put it up to the current table toppers, but they were, crucially, held scoreless over the closing three minutes of this contest and, consequently, saw their three-game winning run brought to an end.

“That was a great advertisement for basketball tonight” insisted Daniel O’Mahony, UCC Demons head coach. “Both teams gave everything, but I felt Pat Robinson was huge down the stretch to help us get the job done” he said.

Advertisement

Flexachem KCYMS made it four wins in their last six league outings as they weathered a fourth-quarter revival by Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU to see off their Cork rivals, 94-88 in Killorglin Sports Complex.

Clayton Ladine and Beni Fungula each put up 25 points for the hosts on Saturday night, while Jeffery Okeke weighed in with 22, to help deny a Ballincollig side who failed to close the gap on their hosts despite recouping 11 points in the fourth quarter.

“That was a good win tonight at home against a very well-drilled Ballincollig side” insisted Declan Wall, Flexachem KCYMS head coach.

Advertisement

“We knew this game was an important one for us, and the lads showed that they have the fight to go for the play-off spots.

“We lost four overtime games this season, which was tough to take, but we keep on pushing” he said.

EJ Sligo All-Stars outgunned Griffith College Éanna by ten points in the fourth quarter to edge a 92-88 victory over the defending Men’s Super League champions in Mercy College.

Robert Montgomery delivered a game-high 31 points and 13 rebounds for Sligo, while Jonathan Brown served up 11 down the stretch for the hosts to take his tally on the night to 18.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors did much of the heavy lifting in the opening half of their clash with Maree, outgunning their Galway rivals by 24 points by the break, as they ran out 91-54 winners in University of Galway Kingfisher.

Marquavian Stephens emerged with a game-high 22 points, while Brandon Mahan and Daniel Jokubaitis provided an additional 33 for the visitors, who made a swift return to winning ways following their nine-point reversal at the hands of Belfast Star less than week before.

Templeogue took every quarter on their way to an 89-71 success against Bright St. Vincent’s in Saturday night’s Dublin derby in Nord Anglia.

Samuel Henderson drained six of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc and all, but two, of his 18 efforts from inside on his way to a colossal 43 points for the hosts, which went a long way to cancelling out the combined 46 that Isiah Gaiter and JaRon Thames bagged for St. Vincent’s.

Belfast Star battled their way back from eight points down midway through the third quarter to edge a 92-87 victory over UCD Marian in Newforge Sports Complex.

Maximillian Cooper chalked up 22 points and 13 rebounds for the hosts, while De Ondre Jackson and Max Richardson added a further 35 to the scoreboard to help address the combined 52 that Jonathan Jean and Lovre Tvrdic amassed for UCD.

Unbeaten Men’s Division One leaders, Limerick Celtics served up heavy 106-80 defeat to ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers in Crescent College on Saturday night, only three weeks after having beaten the same side in the President’s National Cup decider.

Ulster University made a swift return to winning ways following last week’s agonising one-point loss to Limerick Celtics, as they saw off Tipp Talons 86-80 in Jordanstown Sports Village on Saturday afternoon.

Carrick Cruisers made it four wins on the bounce after they dished out a 102-93 defeat to Titans in Phoenix Centre, while Scotts Lakers Killarney restricted hosts, Team NorthWest to a mere 18 points in the second half as they fought back for a 65-60 win in ATU Donegal.

A big third-quarter performance helped propel Mater Private Malahide to a 92-79 success at home to Limerick Sport Eagles, while Moy Tolka Rovers carded a 109-83 road win over Killarney Cougars in Presentation Gym and Drogheda Wolves surmounted SETU Waterford Vikings 101-92 in Ballymakenny College.

For extended rights-free Division One copy, click here.

Results

Men’s Super League

Saturday February 8th

Energywise Ireland Neptune 82-93 UCC Demons

Belfast Star 92-87 UCD Marian

Maree 54-91 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Templeogue 89-71 Bright St. Vincent’s

Flexachem KCYMS 94-88 Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU

EJ Sligo All-Stars 92-88 Griffith College Éanna

Men’s Division One

Saturday February 8th

Ulster University 86-80 Tipp Talons

Team NorthWest 60-65 Scotts Lakers Killarney

Limerick Celtics 106-80 ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers

Mater Private Malahide 92-79 Limerick Sport Eagles

Carrick Cruisers 102-93 Titans BC

Killarney Cougars 83-109 Moy Tolka Rovers

Drogheda Wolves 101-92 SETU Waterford Vikings