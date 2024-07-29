It's been a successful morning in the pool for Team Ireland on Day Three of the Olympics in Paris.

Daniel Wiffen came home fastest in qualifying for the 800-metre freestyle final - he'll go in search of a medal tomorrow evening.

Ellen Walshe came home fourth in her heat to qualify for the final of the 400-metres individual medley - she's back in the pool at half 7.

Danielle Hill came fourth in her 100-metre backstroke heat, and goes in the semi-final just before 9.

Rowers Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey are into the semi-finals of the Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls after winning the repechage.

Coach Edrick Floreal still hasn't decided which events Ireland's fastest woman will compete in at the Paris Olympics.

Rhasidat Adeleke's main focus will be the Women's 400 metres in which she will be aiming for a medal.

The Dubliner was also part of the 4-by-4-hundred relay and mixed relay teas that won silver and gold at the European Championships.

Floreal told Lunchtime Live that he'll need to speak with Team Ireland's coaches before deciding what events Adeleke will run in

Austin O'Connor is into the showjumping final but knocked the final two fences to end with eight faults in the team eventing.

He finished in 21st while Ireland ended up ninth with a score of 157.10. Gold for GB, silver for France, and bronze Japan.

The men's hockey team fell to a agonising 2-1 defeat to Australia.

Kellie Harrington kicks off the defence of her Olympic title this afternoon.

The Dubliner is in the ring to take on Italy's Alessia Mesiano in the 60kg division just after quarter to 3.

The women's rugby sevens face a much-fancied Australia side in their bid for a first-ever quarter-final from half 1.

Liam Jegou goes in the semi finals of the C1 men’s canoe slalom from half 2 this afternoon.

Badminton star Nhat Nguyen faces Prince Nahal of Nepal in his second group stage match later this evening.