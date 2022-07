Kingdom Swimming Club have returned from Irish Summer National Championships held in Dublin with much success.

The club was well represented with 5 swimmers - Rory Boyd, Cian Mason, Peter Doyle , Maire O Sullivan & Evelyn Fox - participating in 17 individual events under Head Coach Ger McDonnell & supporting coaches Tim & Mike O'Connell.

The 5 day event saw the swimmers qualify for 9 finals and achieve 12 PBs across a number of events.