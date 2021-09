There was success on the double for Kerry-owned at Limerick last night.

Great Name That for The Very Quiet Syndicate and Des Grace from Tralee winning from Trap 1 in the 6th arace in 41:67.

That was followed by a win for Astra Swift from Trap 1 in the 9th race for Paudie Keane and John Stackpoole of Moyvane.

The winning time was 18:88.

Liam Dowling's Ballymac Ariel won the 6th Race in Shelbourne Park from Trap 5 in 29:37.