Success for Kerry at National Outdoors

There were just two bronze medals won at the juvenile u12 to u16 national B championships in Tullamore today but some strong performances saw some very close finishes. The B Champs are open to any athlete who didn’t qualify for any of the main national championships so entry is high and competition fierce.

Bronze medals went to Muireann Lawlor from St Brendan’s in U13 girls high jump and Amy Noonan from Tralee harriers in U14 girls 800m. In 4th place were Mia O’Neill from st Brendan’s in u16 girls shot and club mate Katie butler in u12 girls shot. Steve Reidy from Lios Tuathail was 5th in both u15 boys 100m and long jump. Louise Lane from st Brendan’s was 5th in u16 girls shot and made the top 8 in the long jump.