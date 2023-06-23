Strong start for Maguire; hole-in-one for McIlroy

Leona Maguire opened the Women’s PGA Championship in New Jersey with a 2-under par round of 69 last night.

She is in a tie for sixth place in the major, three shots behind leader Lee Ann Pace.

Rory McIlroy carded his first ever hole-in-one on the PGA Tour last night - it came at the eighth hole of his opening round at the Travelers Championship In Connecticut.

McIlroy is 2 under par, 8 strokes behind leader Denny McCarthy.

Shane Lowry is going well on 6 under.

Tom McKibbin resumes two-shots off the lead on day two of the BMW International Open in Munich.

The County Down golfer is 4-under par.