Advertisement
Sport

Strong start for Maguire; hole-in-one for McIlroy

Jun 23, 2023 07:06 By radiokerrysport
Strong start for Maguire; hole-in-one for McIlroy Strong start for Maguire; hole-in-one for McIlroy
Share this article

Leona Maguire opened the Women’s PGA Championship in New Jersey with a 2-under par round of 69 last night.

She is in a tie for sixth place in the major, three shots behind leader Lee Ann Pace.

Rory McIlroy carded his first ever hole-in-one on the PGA Tour last night - it came at the eighth hole of his opening round at the Travelers Championship In Connecticut.

Advertisement

McIlroy is 2 under par, 8 strokes behind leader Denny McCarthy.

Shane Lowry is going well on 6 under.

Tom McKibbin resumes two-shots off the lead on day two of the BMW International Open in Munich.

Advertisement

The County Down golfer is 4-under par.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus