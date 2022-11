Rory McIlroy's 5 under par after his second round at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The world number one finished with two birdies and an eagle.

Shane Lowry's 1 under par

English pair Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrell Hatton have a share of the lead on 12 under.

McIlroy's hoping his good finish can give him something to build on over the weekend