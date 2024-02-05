Advertisement
Striker Victor Udeze signs for Kerry

Feb 5, 2024 09:15 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Football Club have announced the signing of striker Victor Udeze to the club ahead of the 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division Campaign.

Udeze, who is 19 years of age and from Dublin, signs for the Kingdom ahead of the new season to further bolster the squads attack. Udeze has mostly played Academy League of Ireland Football. Firstly playing with UCD AFC’s Under 15 side in 2019 before graduating to the Under 17’s the following year. Victor then moved on to Under 19 Football with the students in 2021 before his studies brought him to NUIG and to Galway United for another year at 19’s level. Udeze comes to Kerry FC following his most recent spell of Academy football with Athlone Town AFC.

Udeze becomes Conor McCarthy’s 7th signing of the window and follows Friday’s signing of Valerii Dolia in what is a huge strength to the teams attacking options for the new season. Victor could feature against Cobh Ramblers in today’s Munster Senior Cup clash against Cobh Ramblers in Mounthawk Park.

Speaking to kerryfc.com following his move to the kingdom, Victor Udeze said “Yeah I’m delighted to come down and sign for Kerry Football Club. It’s a massive season for the club and the hard work starts now! With the talent we have in the squad hopefully we can achieve big things this season. I’m really happy to be here and can’t wait to play in front of the fans in a packed Mounthawk Park!

Also speaking to kerryfc.com after his arrival, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said “We’re delighted to have Victor with us in Kerry FC for the new season. He has been excellent since he’s come in and it’s great to have him on board for the campaign ahead. We would of known of Victor from playing against us in his time at Galway United’s Academy at underage level so I’m sure he will be a good addition to the group and he will strengthen the group even further”

