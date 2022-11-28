Advertisement
Sport

Street closures for Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally

Nov 28, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Street closures for Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally Street closures for Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally
Share this article

There will be a number of street and car park closures in Killarney town centre on the weekend of December 2 and 3 to facilitate the Killarney Historic Rally.

As a result, the Lewis Road Car Park will be used for ‘Parc Ferme’ purposes and will be unavailable for parking from 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 1 until 11:00 am on Saturday.

Additionally, Main Street, Killarney from the Plaza Hotel to the junction of Main Street and New Street will be closed from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Friday, December 2 for the holding of the rally’s ceremonial start

Advertisement

On Saturday (December 3), there will be road closures in the Moll’s Gap, Beallaghbeama and the Shanera/Kilgobnet areas of Beaufort.

Traffic diversions will be in place for all closures

Scrutiny for the event will take place at Killarney Fire Station all day Friday.

Advertisement

This event is not open to the public and gate security will turn back unauthorised persons.

Car parking is not allowed on any section of the Killarney By-pass and Gardai will be monitoring the area and issuing tickets.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus