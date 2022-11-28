Street closures for Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally

There will be a number of street and car park closures in Killarney town centre on the weekend of December 2 and 3 to facilitate the Killarney Historic Rally.

As a result, the Lewis Road Car Park will be used for ‘Parc Ferme’ purposes and will be unavailable for parking from 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 1 until 11:00 am on Saturday.

Additionally, Main Street, Killarney from the Plaza Hotel to the junction of Main Street and New Street will be closed from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Friday, December 2 for the holding of the rally’s ceremonial start

On Saturday (December 3), there will be road closures in the Moll’s Gap, Beallaghbeama and the Shanera/Kilgobnet areas of Beaufort.

Traffic diversions will be in place for all closures

Scrutiny for the event will take place at Killarney Fire Station all day Friday.

This event is not open to the public and gate security will turn back unauthorised persons.

Car parking is not allowed on any section of the Killarney By-pass and Gardai will be monitoring the area and issuing tickets.