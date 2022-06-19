Stormers claim inaugural United Rugby Championship title

The Stormers defied the odds as they outlasted the Bulls to claim the inaugural United Rugby Championship title.
They got the better of their fellow South Africans by 18 points to 13 in Cape Town.
Advertisement
The Stormers defied the odds as they outlasted the Bulls to claim the inaugural United Rugby Championship title.
They got the better of their fellow South Africans by 18 points to 13 in Cape Town.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus