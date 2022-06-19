Advertisement
Sport

Stormers claim inaugural United Rugby Championship title

Jun 19, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Stormers claim inaugural United Rugby Championship title Stormers claim inaugural United Rugby Championship title
Share this article

The Stormers defied the odds as they outlasted the Bulls to claim the inaugural United Rugby Championship title.

They got the better of their fellow South Africans by 18 points to 13 in Cape Town.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus